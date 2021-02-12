close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Forex reserves fall to $20.073bln

Business

February 12, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.073 billion during the week ended February 4 from $20.163 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $82 million to $12.949 billion, due to external debt repayments.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also slightly dropped to $7.124 billion from $7.131 billion.

