Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee posted gains against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, amid strong inflows, and dealers said they expected the domestic currency to stay steady in the coming days.

The rupee closed at 159.07 against the dollar, up from 159.31 in the previous session. It appreciated 0.15 percent during the trade.

In the open market, the rupee ended weaker at 159.30 versus the greenback. It had closed at 159.45 on Wednesday.

Dealers said the supplies were healthy and enough to meet the importers’ demand and so the local unit gained value against the dollar.

“We anticipate the rupee to move in the range of 159 and 159.25 against the dollar in the coming sessions,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The rupee has been supported by inflows from remittances, exports, and international financial institutions. Robust inflows under the Roshan Digital Account and the current account surplus have also kept the rupee stable.

Analysts expect the rupee to hover at 160 against the dollar till December 2021. The persistent improvement in the country’s foreign exchange reserves is likely to bring more stability to the currency, going forward.