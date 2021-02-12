Internet speed tops 1.6gbps in Pakistan’s first 5G test

KARACHI: Pakistan has achieved the fastest internet data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 gigabits per second during a 5G trial, IT minister said on Thursday.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin Ul Haque said 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment an ecosystem conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan.

“I believe that communication plays a major role in the social economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country,” Haque said during a ceremony.

PTCL Group, one of the country’s largest telecom groups, tested the 5G technology at the ceremony held at PTCL Headquarters. The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.

The meeting was presented an overview of the live 5G usage scenarios. The demonstrations included remote surgery, cloud gaming and overview of anticipated 5G technology applications.

It was told that once the ecosystem is developed, doctors will be able to conduct surgeries remotely in far-flung areas. Thus, it will create new social and economic development opportunities that will make the dream of Digital Pakistan a reality.

5G will help digitalisation of Pakistan by connecting people with robust purpose-built technology opening up opportunities for industries as well as individuals. This technology will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others. The technology will provide enabling levers for delivering richer services and improving customer experience for mobile operators and fixed-wireless services.

“PTCL Group’s successful 5G trial today is a major step that will pave the way towards digitalisation of Pakistan. This technology will open new avenues in many fields such as education, health, security and communication that will have a positive social and economic impact for our country,” IT and Telecommunication Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui said.

PTCL Group Acting CEO Nadeem Khan said PTCL has been serving the nation since 1947 as an integral part of everyone's lives in the country.

“With today's successful 5G trial in a limited environment, we believe that this technology will unlock new realities for eHealth, smart homes & cities, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, Cloud computing, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. PTCL Group's remote surgery demo enabled by 5G, successfully tested for the first time in Pakistan, will enable people living in far-flung areas to potentially have access to the best medical facilities available anywhere in the world,” said Khan. “PTCL Group is committed to take the country towards digital transformation that will truly redefine the future of communication.”