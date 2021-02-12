SRB invites budget proposals

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has invited stakeholders to submit their proposals for the upcoming provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021/22.

The SRB advised the stakeholders to submit their proposals by February 15, 2021.

In an official memorandum, SRB said it had initiated the process of formulating the budgetary measures for the Sindh Budget 2021/22, about the taxation and procedural provisions of Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011 and Sindh Sales Tax on Services Rules, 2011.

It also said it had been a policy of the SRB to consult all chambers, association, groups, stakeholders, and taxpayers before finalising the budget proposals.

In this regard, the provincial revenue body has asked all persons, including the chambers of commerce and industry, business councils, trade associations, tax bars, Institute of Chartered Accountants, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants to send their proposals by February 15, 2021.

SRB asked the stakeholders to submit proposals in a format mentioning relevant provisions and explaining the rationale for proposed changes.