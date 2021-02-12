Saving the nurseries

The Punjab government has decided to move the Walton Airport out of its current location in Lahore to a place outside the city. The decision is probably a good one, but the motivation and the beneficiaries are perhaps not so deserving. One of the first victims of this decision are the seven nurseries, that occupy the eastern side of the main Gulberg Boulevard between the UCH and the Kalma Chowk, that have been axed, nearly overnight. These have been there for decades if not since the establishment of Gulberg – certainly since the 1960s. They provide essential services to the inhabitants of Lahore at very reasonable prices. The prices of their plants and saplings are reasonable when compared with the prices prevailing in other parts of the country. They provided a sophisticated variety of flowers and tree saplings.

The demolition of these nurseries will lead to a loss of livelihood to at least the two hundred people that they employ and a loss of recreation to the thousands of households who enjoyed their produce. They should not be completely removed from the scene and must be given a place within the land being vacated against a reasonable lease payment. After all, greenery, more plants, and the beautification of our cities is one of the main goals of the current government.

Tahir Jahangir

Lahore