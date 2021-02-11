RDA cracks down on illegal buildings

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday demolished two illegal restaurants, two marquees and commercial buildings on plot numbers 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 37 and 38 at Wallayat Complex. RDA DG Maqbool Ahmed directed the RDA Land Use and Building Control Wing to actively crack down on illegal/unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas/ shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA, says a press release.