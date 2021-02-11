Heavy fog delays domestic, international flights in Lahore

LAHORE: Several domestic and international flights have been cancelled and delayed due to heavy fog around Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

According to inquiry sources, PIA's flight 306, coming from Karachi to Lahore, was cancelled, while foreign airline's flight 317 from Riyadh was also cancelled.

Sources said that the flight 520 of the foreign airline from Lahore to Karachi was cancelled due to fog, while the flight 318 of the foreign airline going from Lahore to Riyadh was cancelled. Inquiry sources said that PIA flight 307 from Lahore to Karachi was cancelled, while foreign airline flight 521 from Karachi was also cancelled.

Private airline Flight 410 from Lahore to Dubai was delayed by five hours, while foreign airline Flight 715 from Lahore to Istanbul delayed by three hours.

In addition, the foreign airline's flight 401 from Lahore to Karachi was also delayed by four hours.