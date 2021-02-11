Schedule for Senate elections today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections today (Thursday) despite the promulgation of the presidential ordinance for open balloting.

The ECP has set up digital facilitation centres at the Election Commission Secretariat and four Provincial Election Commission offices to provide necessary facilities to the returning officers during the scrutiny for the Senate elections 2021 and to improve the system of scrutiny of candidates' nomination papers.

Under this system, the data of candidates will be checked with the help of online technology from the Ministry of Home Affairs, NADRA, NAB, Federal Board of Revenue and SBP. And the information provided by these agencies will be made available to all returning officers.

The ECP has asked the chairman NAB, NADRA, FBR, SBP and Home Ministry for necessary cooperation. In this regard, letters have been sent by the ECP secretary to the heads of all the institutions concerned, requesting that each institution should immediately nominate focal persons (elected representatives) and inform the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The commission has taken this step to complete the Senate election process in a smooth and transparent manner.