Change in public debt due to last govt’s ‘flawed’ policies: ministry

ISLAMABAD: In response to an opinion piece published in The News titled “The prime minister of debt” dated February 10, 2021 regarding increase in public debt during the tenure of the present government in comparison to the previous government (2013-18), the Ministry of Finance has said that the change in the public debt stock during the last two and a half years is primarily the fallout of flawed economic and financial policies of the previous regime.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said: “Commenting on the issues raised in the article, point wise replies are stated as under:

•Interest Expenses: The previous government resorted to short-term domestic borrowing and did not maintain adequate cash buffers, borrowing heavily from the SBP. This short-term profile of domestic debt inherited by the present government resulted in high interest costs on past debt. The present government has had to pay Rs6.2 trillion (50pc of the increase) as interest on debts borrowed predominantly by the previous governments.

•Currency Devaluation Impact: The previous government maintained the exchange value of the Rupee at an artificially high level. A large increase in public debt has resulted from the abrupt exchange rate depreciation, which was an unavoidable policy choice forced by the imprudent exchange rate policy of the past. In fact, the faulty exchange rate policies of the previous government pushed the economy to a position where it was unable to pay for essential imports or to service its external debt repayments. This imbalance triggered the Balance of Payment crisis, which led to the unavoidable depreciation of the exchange rate. The only alternative was default on external liabilities. Public debt increased by Rs3.0 trillion (24% of the increase) due to this currency devaluation. It is important to highlight here that this increase was not due to borrowing but due to revaluation of external debt stock in terms of rupees after currency devaluation.

•Financing of Primary Deficit: The unjustified tax cuts announced by outgoing previous government coupled with the impact of subsequent economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in higher than estimated primary deficits. Rs2.4 trillion (19% of the increase) was borrowed for financing of primary deficit during first 30 months of the present government.

•Cash Management and Accounting Policies: Rs0.6 trillion (5% of the increase) was on account of increased cash balances of the government to meet emergency requirements. The government took the revolutionary and economically sound step of not borrowing from the SBP and maintaining a cash buffer, which led to a one-off increase in debt. However, this increase in debt was offset by corresponding increase in the government’s liquid cash balances. Rs0.3 trillion (approx 2% of the increase) was due to difference between the face value (which is used for recording of debt) and the realized value (which is recorded as budgetary receipt) of government bonds issued during this period.

To conclude, the increase in debt during the tenure of the present government occurred mainly during FY19 as an unavoidable consequence of erroneous policies of the previous government. Had the previous government maintained a market-based exchange rate, a sustainable level of Current Account Deficit, adequate cash buffers and long-term domestic borrowing profile, the present government would not have had to make all these difficult adjustments and public debt burden would have been reduced on the back of fiscal consolidation efforts of the present government supported by aggressive control on expenses and growth in tax and non-tax revenues. As most of the major adjustments to fiscal and monetary policies have been made, the Debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline over the next few years.”