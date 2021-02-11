Cabinet puts off decision to check re-hiring of retired officials

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet met on Tuesday and discussed the issue of the waste of a huge amount of taxpayers’ money on the retired elite of re-employed judges, generals and top civil bureaucrats, as recently highlighted by The News. However, the top executive body of the country did not take any decision on the issue after having been warned by a cabinet member that it could involve the risk of upsetting some judges and generals.

According to cabinet sources, a minister pointed out that for the benefit of a few hundred retired judges, generals and top civilian bureaucrats, a huge amount of public money is wasted as the re-employed elite is paid hefty salaries (far more than what they were getting while in service) and also enjoys perks such as pensions.

In order to check the wastage of public money on retired judges, generals and bureaucrats, it was suggested that the government should strictly enforce the re-employment policy under which, barring exceptional cases, there is no room for post-retirement appointments. It was also argued that in case of re-employment, even in such exceptional cases, such retired officers should not be paid pensions during the term of their re-employment and should be paid a salary equal to what they were drawing at the time of their retirement.

According to the ministerial sources, the law minister warned the cabinet about the sensitivity of this issue for the judiciary and army. Following the warning, the cabinet postponed taking a decision on the matter. It was suggested that the issue should instead be discussed later in a small group of government members.

One cabinet minister told The News that the government might now refer the matter to the pay and pension commission for consideration. However, it is difficult to come to a decision on the matter without consulting the judiciary and the military establishment. Any unilateral decision, it was said, could upset the institutions. Despite being aware that this is a purely executive matter that deals with the re-employment and terms and conditions of those retired judges, generals and bureaucrats who are offered government jobs, the cabinet avoided taking any decision.

Recently, this newspaper highlighted through a series of stories how the re-employed elite of government servants is offered small fortunes from taxpayers’ money when re-employed and is entitled to draw the maximum salary as well as pension from the same public kitty. For this reason, the re-employed elite gets more money than serving generals, Supreme Court judges —including even the Chief Justice of Pakistan — and federal secretaries. There are also cases where retired officers are getting double pensions. The News recently highlighted the case of a retired judge of the Supreme Court holding a key position at the Centre who draws over Rs 2.4 million monthly from the public exchequer besides enjoying perks worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

A large number of key positions at the Centre and in the provinces are held by the re-employed, putting a huge burden on the exchequer of a country facing a serious financial crunch. In most cases, such retired persons lobby and use their connections to get lucrative posts after retirement. In order to save public money and discourage the unending struggle of government servants for post-retirement appointments, one proposal is that re-employed government servants should be offered only the salary of the post they are appointed on. The pension of such re-employed officers should be stopped until the term of their post-retirement appointment ends.