Video leak and horse-trading syndrome

On August 10, 2002, late Air Marshal Asghar Khan in a letter to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Sheikh Riaz Hussain pleaded that his case in regard to the alleged distribution of money among the politicians during 1990 elections be heard. He feared many of them who were accused of misconduct might take part in 2002 elections and thus accountability purpose defeated.

He did not get any response for early hearing and noted columnist late Ardeshir Cowasjee in one of his columns remarked ‘Justice slept.’

Asghar Khan, always regarded among the cleanest politicians in the country, died years later without seeing justice on his plea and as a result corruption gripped Pakistani politics. It was in 2012, Supreme Court declared 1990 elections as ‘rigged’ and ordered FIA to take action against all those who distributed the money and who took the money. But last year former FIA DG Bashir Memon submitted in the SC that none of the officers accused of giving the money were traceable. Thus, the final verdict is still pending for the last 27 years.

Had justice been done and seen to be done then perhaps we would not have seen what we saw in the latest ‘video leak’ of 2018 elections just a day before the Supreme Court hearing in regard to government plea seeking advice on open ballot in the Senate elections due on March 11.

Former Air Force Chief approached the SC in 1994 raising the question about the presence of ISI’s ‘Political Cell.’ It all came in the backdrop of the 1990 elections, which the former Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto called highly rigged and blamed another premier intelligence agency. Her government could not last more than 18 months during which she also faced a vote of no-confidence, and for the first time it was alleged that the world’s most wanted al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden gave some 10 million US dollars. Yet, the move was defeated but led to the founding of massive horse-trading in our politics.

I always called Mehran Bank scam as ‘mother of all cases’ as far as corruption in our political system is concerned and how politics is managed and controlled through horse-trading.

So, what we can expect from this latest video leak - may be another judicial commission. Was there any outcome of the last video of late Justice Arshad Malik? So, what can we expect from the latest one. Perhaps, a judicial commission and then ‘eye-wash’! Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for creating history in 2017 by sacking 20 of its MPAs for selling their ‘zameer’ for a few crores and the latest video also linked to the same. What happened after their sacking? Were they prosecuted or disqualified or banned for life for taking part in the politics?

The prime minister is not all that wrong when he said the opposition could suffer if it did not agree on ‘open ballot’ as the government would be in a better position in the Senate elections.

Whether the video was edited or not as feared by one of those seen in it could be determined through forensic audit. But, it is interesting that though the Prime Minister Imran Khan himself once disclosed the video, some of the characters in it remain part of the KP government of PTI.

Irrespective of the outcome of the SC ruling in regard to open ballot, the ‘horse-trading’ syndrome in the last 40 years has badly damaged Pakistan’s political system and become a tool for corruption used by the selective group of parliamentarians. Thus, any attempt to clean the dirt is welcome provided it’s been done with good intention and not merely as one time exercise.

With elections on 52 senate seats due early next month, the race has already started with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confident in getting a majority in the Upper House for the first time since the 2018 elections. However, fear persisted within PTI that a handful of its MPAs and MNAs could ‘sell’ their zameer as happened in 2017 Senate elections. PTI Chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan also knows what happened in the vote of no-confidence against Chairman Senate last year when despite clear majority the opposition could not oust the ruling coalition-nominated Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

But, even in the constitutional amendment or in the conditional presidential ordinance, open ballot is only for senate elections and not for Chairman Senate which sounds quite strange. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was right when he questioned and supported the demand that all elections within the parliament should be transparent.

Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani too supported open ballot but raised the question as to why the government did not consider the unanimously adopted recommendations of ‘Senate Committee of Whole’ which called for open ballot and proportional representation. “I wish our friends in PTI had seen these recommendations which had signatures of its senators including Shibli Faraz. Instead, they first brought a controversial amendment and now conditional presidential ordinance,” he told me.

PTI could have engaged opposition soon after the 2018 elections and at the time of vote of no-confidence against the Chairman Senate and brought major electoral reforms.

Horse-trading syndrome over the years has turned a group of politicians from millionaires to billionaires. Amendments and ordinances could stop ‘horse-trading’ within the parliament but what about getting party tickets? Why the party has to invite applications attached with a draft of Rs 100,000 or more per application. This practice needs to be stopped and let the party’s central committee or parliamentary board nominate candidates. In this way, parties could discourage the trend of seeking seats and that too after depositing money.

Though in the last 73 years, the ruling elite in this country never allowed democratic system to take root and targeted only political class in the name of ‘accountability’, the worst came in the post-1977 Martial Law when politicians were hand-picked to prolong illegal and illegitimate regime in the name of ‘Majlis-e-Shoora.’ The ‘carrot and stick’ formula was used and trade replaced the ideological politics.

From the fraud referendum in 1981 to 1985 elections on non-party basis divided the nation politically along lines of caste and biradri and they know it also brought hundreds of such people into politics

Unfortunately, money matters in our society, no matter how you ‘earned’ all this, have made our system more polluted. It would be naïve to blame the politicians’ ‘corruption’ for all this.

What happened since 1985 is the darkest chapter of Pakistan history which tells how money was used to buy legislatures. Those who refused were put behind bars or branded as corrupt or traitors. From the making of Sharifs to the fall of Mohammad Khan Junejo’s government the horse-trading syndrome led to the formation of IJI in 1988, followed by vote of no-confidence against former PM Benazir Bhutto, 1990 Mehran Bank scam, and till this day ‘carrot and stick’ formula being used for making and breaking of parties and civilian governments.

With the passage of time ‘morality’ disappeared from the political arena and was replaced by immoral practices such as switching loyalties ‘overnight’ like the one that happened in Punjab in the 90s or in Balochistan in mid-2018. Such practices were also witnessed in Sindh more than once. PM Imran Khan knows what he did in KP three years back can’t be done at the Centre and in Punjab as his government could fall. But, if he does and sacks those who sell their ‘zameer’ he would go into history as the only leader who sacrificed his government to make politics clean and would be more popular than he was in 2018. He should remember that after sacking 20 MPAs in 2017, his party swept 2018 polls in KP. His party can still engage opposition for better electoral reforms.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang.

Twitter:@MazharAbbasGEO