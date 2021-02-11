PTI govt is at war with ordinary Pakistanis: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the federal government for arresting the government employees instead of increasing their salaries, PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Sherry Rehman said the PTI government is at war with ordinary Pakistanis.

“These employees serve the country and are rightfully asking for a pay raise as inflation is going through the roof but instead “TabahiSarkar” is firing tear gas shells at them,” she said while condemning the shelling at the agitating government employees.

Sherry demanded that the arrested employees should be released immediately.

“This government is at war with its own employees, with student groups, with PTDC, Steel Mill, PIA employees, labour unions, with independent media and working journalists, with lawyers, doctors and lady health workers, and of course the opposition,” she added.