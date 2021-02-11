NICL, State Life Insurance: PAC defers examination of audit paras

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday deferred the examination of audit paras relating to the NICL and State Life Insurance due to vacant posts of chairmen of these government entities. The Pubic Accounts Committee was informed that the chairmen of both the entities have not been appointed yet. The PAC also warned all the departments of the government to tell the committee if they are not attending the meeting and avoid such attitude as heavy expenditure is incurred on the meeting. The PAC held its meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of its Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit paras related to attached departments of the Commerce Ministry -- NICL and State Life Insurance -- for the year 2019-20 were to be examined. The special secretary commerce told the committee that the new chairman State Life Insurance will give joining to the post on March 17.