Nothing to do with Senate vote scam: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: In a tweet on Wednesday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar distance himself from video scandal about the Senate elections in 2018, denying that neither the place seen in the video is Speaker House Peshawar nor has he anything to do with it. Through his official account on twitter he said: “Neither the place seen in video was Speaker House in Peshawar nor I had any link with it.” He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said in 2018 that several PTI MPAs sold their votes and the entire party supported to action against those MPAs. He said the statements against him like are an attempt to undermine the actual issue.