ECP to announce Senate elections schedule today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections today (Thursday). The ECP has set up digital facilitation centres at the Election Commission Secretariat and four Provincial Election Commission offices to provide necessary facilities to the returning officers during the scrutiny for the Senate elections 2021 and to improve the system of scrutiny of candidates.