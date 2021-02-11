close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 11, 2021

ECP to announce Senate elections schedule today

National

 
February 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections today (Thursday). The ECP has set up digital facilitation centres at the Election Commission Secretariat and four Provincial Election Commission offices to provide necessary facilities to the returning officers during the scrutiny for the Senate elections 2021 and to improve the system of scrutiny of candidates.

Latest News

More From Pakistan