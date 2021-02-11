close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

Gang of cell phone thieves busted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police arrested a gang of mobile phone thieves on Wednesday. The Baberloi Police of Khairpur busted the gang of cellular phone thieves and recovered 17 phones, a car and a TT pistol from them after they were intercepted while travelling to Sukkur from Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused had stolen 17 mobile phones from the participants of the PDM rally in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Khairpur Police identified the alleged gangsters as Abdul Sattar Gopang, Saddiq Khokhar, Nadir Khokhar and Jameel Ahmed. They said further investigations were underway.

