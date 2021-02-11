Polio workers protest against termination

SUKKUR: Some 1,800 polio workers have been protesting against their terminations in Sukkur, claiming to have been working for the past nine years.

Reports said the WHO has proposed to terminate some 1,800 union council polio officers from Sindh at the end of February 2021, who have been working in the organisation for the past nine years and doing their best to eradicate poliovirus from the country along with Sindh health department.

The protesters said the WHO had appointed them eight years ago after the outbreak of poliovirus in Pakistan, saying on the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic, they had been terminated from their jobs, which was the only source of income to feed their families.

They said the WHO had withdrawn its termination orders of services of 2,000 union council polio officers in Karachi, but not the rest of other districts. They said the decision was badly affecting their families, depending on their only source of income. They approached the representative of WHO Dr Paletha Gunarathna Mahipala to press her to withdraw their termination orders.