Hafeez Sheikh’s nomination for Senate from Islamabad opposed

ISLAMABAD: There is a degree of uncertainty and anxiety in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with particular reference to the aspirants of tickets for the upcoming Senate elections.

This phenomenon may not be as much intensive among such aspirants in other political parties, mainly the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, owing to various reasons; one major reason is that they are receiving applications and their respective parliamentary boards will take a decision on final list of candidates.

There is also an 11-member parliamentary board of PTI, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the chairman of the party as well. Sources close to the board, however, say that there is no plan to seek applications from the aspirants of the Senate ticket.

“There is no need for such an exercise, as we already have a list of probables with us and we know how to finalise a list from amongst them purely on merit,” said one of the parliamentary board members, when approached for comment on this matter.

Then again, from the federal capital, two sitting Senators, Rahila Magsi and Sardar Yaqoob Nasir of PML-N, are bowing out on completion of their term and PTI, according to sources, intends to get elected Federal Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. Other main likely candidate, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, may or may not get the ticket from Islamabad.

However, there is disquiet in the ranks of the party at regional level against the plan of ‘installing’ Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from the federal capital, who hails from Sindh. Local party cadres insist that the federal minister might be elected from Sindh and they say no to any ‘para-shooter’.

To press the party for acceptance of their demand, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers from three constituencies NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 was held at the residence of Regional Senior Deputy Convener Rabita Imran Shah in which Member Bait-ul-Mal Sardar Zahid Akbar, a large number of workers from all the three constituencies, including Regional Additional Secretary General Mustafa Kayani, Regional Vice President Raja Infar Ali, Regional Coordinator Owners Islamabad Azam Khan participated and unanimously demanded that Islamabad be given a Senate seat.

"Instead of a candidate imported from another party, a real worker and talented and young leader of Islamabad, Amir Mughal, who is with the party for the last 14 years, should be given a ticket to the Senate,” they emphasised. They recalled that Mughal stood with Imran Khan when the PTI was called a Tanga Party and no one was ready to go with Imran Khan and those who supported the PTI were called insane.

Those who raised their voice in favour of Mughal included District President Labor Wing Saifullah, central member Bait-ul-Mal Sardar Zahid Akbar, Regional Additional Secretary General Mustafa Kayani and others. They contended there is no MPA and Tehsil Nazim seat in the federal capital. Therefore, a devoted party worker should be given representation in the Senate.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Fida Muhammad Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to file a defamation suit against former PTI MPA Obaidullah Mayar. It may be noted that a video went viral on the media Tuesday in which members of the provincial assembly were shown transacting money in which Obaidullah Mayar was also present.

Senator Fida Muhammad Khan has announced to take legal action against Obaidullah Mayar for these allegations. He said that 20 members were expelled from the party and Obaidullah Mayar was one of them. "Horse trading is very dangerous for democracy that is why PM Imran Khan wants to end it."

He said that the allegations leveled by Obaidullah Mayar were ridiculous, baseless, and full of lies. It is easy to make false allegations in Pakistani politics. “If Mayar has any evidence against me, let him bring it to light. Obaidullah Mayar should also tell the nation on the basis of what evidence he was expelled from the party,” he said in a statement here.