Thu Feb 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

Court annoyed at non-provision of security to ex-IGP despite order

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday expressed dismay over non-provision of security to former Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera despite an order and sought a compliance report from the sitting police chief of Punjab.

“The IGP would appear in person if the order of the court is not complied with by the next hearing,” the chief justice instructed a provincial law officer. The CJ had on Jan 19 last suspended a notification about withdrawal of security and a bulletproof car from Sukhera.

However, Sukhera’s counsel complained to the court on Wednesday that the security of the petitioner had not been restored despite suspension of the government’s notification. Chief Justice Khan was annoyed at the non-compliance of the order and sought a report from IGP Inam Ghani on Feb 17.

