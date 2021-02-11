close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Our Correspondent 
February 11, 2021

Man shot dead over land dispute

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 11, 2021

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead over land dispute in Watter area in the district on Wednesday. Muhammad Riaz reported to the police that he along with his brother Saeed Gul and two other persons were busy working in the fields when accused Zar Bacha, Fazal Mir and Sikandar, residents of Soryakhel came and started firing on them. As a result, Saeed Gul received bullet injuries and was killed on the spot.

The complainant said that he and two other persons, whose names could not be ascertained, escaped miraculously. The motive behind the killing was stated to be a dispute over a piece of land in the area.

