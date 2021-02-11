Ex-minister dies of coronavirus

BATTAGRAM: Former minister and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Alamzeb Khan died of coronavirus on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for some time. The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in his native village Thakot. He was later laid to rest in the local cemetery. Alamzeb Khan had served as Minister of Water and Power for some time. He had played a main role in providing electricity to households in Battagram district.