Thu Feb 11, 2021
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 11, 2021

Professional negligence: Dr Yasmin Rashid gives one-week deadline to two MSs

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 11, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday gave a deadline of one week to Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Haider and Chunian THQ Hospital MS Dr Akram Rehan and show-cause notices were served on both MSs due to professional negligence.

On the directions from Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Health Services Punjab Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir visited Pattoki and Chunian THQ hospitals and checked cleanliness, services and medical facilities, emergency and operation theatre.

