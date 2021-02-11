Success of UAE in accessing orbit of Red Planet

ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, has maintained that the people of UAE, Arab World and Muslim nations feel proud and satisfied over the UAE’s success in accessing the orbit of the Red Planet.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ambassador said with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” launched by the UAE to the Mars, the first-ever Arab historic mission to achieve this goal after a space journey that lasted seven months during which it travelled 494 million kilometers, allowed it to send information about the orbit atmosphere and climate of Mars.

Al Zaabi said that this achievement makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the Red Planet through the first Arab probe scaling among the planets. The Mars programme is part of rich national efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities. The UAE ambassador reminded that it is the most distant point in the universe that Arabs have reached throughout their history.