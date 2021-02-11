Six die in ambulance, dumper collision

MIRANSHAH: Six persons were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance of the Rescue 1122 and a dumper truck near Saidgi area on the Bannu-Miranshah Road on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the ambulance of the Rescue 1122 was transporting a woman with a heart problem from North Waziristan to a hospital in Bannu when the vehicle collided with an oncoming dumper truck on the Bannu-Miranshah Road.

The collision left six people dead and one injured. The dead included the driver of the ambulance Daramsal Khan, Mohammad Azam, Ghufranullah, Ali Zaman, Ahmadullah and Qadeem Khan.

The injured was identified as Karim Khan, who was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.