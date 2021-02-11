close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Nida Habib successfully defended her PhD thesis on “Mediating role of Social capital and firm value creation in relationship among micro credit, Networking and MSMEs performance” from IBA department, Gomal University.

She conducted research on first of its kind, well differentiated research on provincial level in KP. Head of Department of IBA and teachers congratulated her on becoming Dr. Nida Habib.

She dedicated her PhD to her parents. She said, “Whatever I have achieved is because of my hard work, prayers and proper guidance of parents.”

Latest News

More From Peshawar