PhD thesis defended

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Nida Habib successfully defended her PhD thesis on “Mediating role of Social capital and firm value creation in relationship among micro credit, Networking and MSMEs performance” from IBA department, Gomal University.

She conducted research on first of its kind, well differentiated research on provincial level in KP. Head of Department of IBA and teachers congratulated her on becoming Dr. Nida Habib.

She dedicated her PhD to her parents. She said, “Whatever I have achieved is because of my hard work, prayers and proper guidance of parents.”