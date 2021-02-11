CM, speaker houses ‘dens’ of horse-trading: JI leader

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushaq Ahmad Khan Thursday said that the leaked video about the Senate elections had proved that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had turned the Chief Minister’s House and Speaker’s House into dens of horse-trading.

Speaking at the provincial executive body meeting, the JI leader said that PTI was nothing more than a gang of incompetent people.

The meeting was attended by general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi, vice-presidents Maulana Mohammad Ismail, Inayatullah Khan, Noorul Haq and others.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the provincial government wanted escape from the local bodies elections and for the purpose, it has owned mean tactics, but that the JI would not allow them escape from the local government elections.

The JI leader also condemned the use of force against peaceful protest of the government employees in Islamabad. He urged the government to immediately solve the problems of the protesting employees. The government, instead of using force against the employees, should listen to their genuine demands.