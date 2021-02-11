Age criteria for Zakat body members introduced

MANSEHRA: The district Zakat committee has introduced age criterion for the selection of chairman and deputy chairman of its 189 subordinate committees in order to bring an energetic chunk of volunteers for effective and prompt distribution of its charities.

“Our district stands atop for its outstanding performance in the Zakat distribution mechanism across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in pursuance our future targets, we have taken another bold step to introduce only the energetic volunteers as chairman and vice chairmen in the local committees,” Jibran Malik, the district chairman of the Zakat committee, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that the selection process for chairmen, vice chairman and seven members of as many as 189 local Zakat committees was going to begin by March 1 across the district.

“The residents of each local Zakat committee area would select chairman, vice chairman and seven members at mosques or at any other prominent public place,” said Malik.

He said that in the past there was no bar on the age limit of the chairman and deputy chairman but the district Zakat committee principally decided to take volunteers at those positions only from 30 years to 45 years.

“The elderly volunteers, if they want to join these committees, could only serve as members,” said Malik.

The chairman of the district Zakat committee said that dowry funds were enhanced to Rs100000 from Rs30000 on directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“Henceforth we would give away Rs100000 to each deserving bride as a dowry gift,” he added.

Malik said that the district Zakat committee had so far distributed Rs60 million funds among the deserving families across the district.