PCS/PMS officers condemn use of force against protesting employees

By Our correspondent

PESHAWAR/BANNU: The PCS/PMS Officers Association KP has taken serious notice of the issue of manhandling and use of violence against the employees belonging to various federal and provincial departments who were peacefully protesting for their due rights in Islamabad.

A press release on Wednesday said the federal and provincial governments are requested to refrain from such tactics which multiply the problems of governance instead of resolving the same.

The employees need to be engaged in a meaningful dialogue and their legitimate demands including increase in salaries keeping in view the high rate of inflation, devaluation of rupee and resultant decrease in real terms of the pays and pensions, besides other management matters, be fulfied.

The committee on civil service reforms too has presented superficial proposals after years of deliberations, instead of bringing about structural changes in terms of constitutional provisions as per Article 240, ensuring merit and bringing parity — if not increase — in salaries/ incentives of the government employees.

“We extend all our cooperation to the government in resolving these issues besides extending full support to all the marginalised employees who are receiving an unfair deal vis-a-vis their services.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of All Government Employees of Coordination Council on Wednesday staged a rally and blocked the road for traffic to protest the baton-charge and teargas shelling on the peaceful protesting government employees in Islamabad.

All Government Employees of Coordination Council vice-chairman Ghulam Diyaz Khan Sikandari led the protest rally.

The protesters condemned the police highhandedness against the peaceful employees, who were staging protests for pay raise and pension and acceptance of other demands.

They said that the arrested employees should be released forthwith and the genuine demands should be accepted and fulfilled to solve the stumbling issue between the government and protesting workers.