Widow of Dr Hayatullah Sawal passes away, Qul today

NOWSHERA: The widow of Dr Hayatullah Sawal passed away after a protracted illness.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Islamabad and she was laid to rest there at a well-attended funeral.
The deceased was the mother of Dr Javed Hayat Sawal, sister of Zaffar Khan Paracha, a former joint secretary, Health Department, Kiramatullah, Brigadier Fazle-e-Rahim, Colonel Rahmatullah, mother-in-law of Dr Saad Azeem and Asif Qazi, and aunt of Brigadier Nadeem and Raza Raheem. Her Rasm-e-Qul would be offered today at House No 5, Street No 6, G-6, 3 in Islamabad.