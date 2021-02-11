Committee formed for completion of projects in Hazara

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday constituted a committee headed by Hazara commissioner to come up with a way forward for the completion of projects under Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority and Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority in the Hazara region.

He took the decision while presiding over a meeting with the lawmakers from the Hazara region to review the progress on developmental projects, said an official handout.

He also agreed to the proposal to create new tehsils and subdivisions in the Abbottabad district and directed the officials concerned to complete homework after consulting the elected representatives and come up with final recommendations.

Besides KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, cabinet members Qalander Lodhi, Akbar Ayub, Ahmad Hussain Shah, Taj Muhammad Tarand, other members of provincial assembly from Hazara region, administrative secretaries of relevant departments and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials to speed up recruitment process against the sanctioned posts for certain districts of the region and prepare proposals for creation of new posts for the police personnel for the rest of the districts.

He directed the relevant officials to present the progress report on announcements made during his visits to various districts of the Hazara region.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the implementation status on decisions taken in the last meeting chaired by the chief minister on the developmental projects and public issues of Hazara region.

The participants were informed that Section-144 had been imposed to stop deforestation on the Shimla Hill in Abbottabad, a summary for upgradation of DHQ Hospital Abbottabad from Category-D to Category-A moved for the approval of the competent authority and a project prepared to improve the drainage system from Ayub Medical Complex to Fawarra Chowk in Abbottabad.

It was told that a scheme for the establishment of polytechnic School in Battagram had been included in the annual development programme, and a survey for upgrading transformers and transmission lines in snow-bound areas of Battagram was underway.

The chief minister directed the officials to provide required funds within 10 days for the completion of Galiyat Bypass Road project.

The meeting was briefed that 608 and 707 positions of police had been approved to strengthen the police department in Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas districts.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to establish a proposed medical college in Mansehra in the already available building and submit final proposals to this effect.

The meeting was told that girls degree college in Oghi had been established whereas classes would commence from the coming academic year, adding progress had been made on the establishment of Girls Degree College Uttar Sheesha and classes would start there from the forthcoming academic year.