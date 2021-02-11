Hasan Ali advances in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali’s 10-wicket match haul that earned him the Player of the Match in the second Test against South Africa, has lifted him a huge 21 places to 32nd position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

With two other fast bowlers – Mohammad Abbas in 12th place and Shaheen Afridi on 30th (after gaining four places), their fast-bowling unit was arguably the strongest since 2007.

Babar Azam has moved ahead of India’s premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara while Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam too have continued their ascent.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram has advanced from 23rd to 14th position after scoring 32 and 44 not out while Temba Bavuma is in 49th position from 61st with 108 and 61 in his two innings.

Anrich Nortje (up five places to 33rd) and George Linde (up 36 places to 74) have moved up among bowlers.

England captain Joe Root’s match-winning 218 in the first Test against India has helped him advance two places to third position, overtaking counterpart Virat Kohli.

Formerly top-ranked James Anderson was up to third from sixth and only four points behind compatriot Stuart Broad.

For India, Rishabh Pant’s knock of 91 in the first innings has helped him become the first full-time wicketkeeper from his country to reach 700 rating points as he retained 13th position among batsmen.

Shubman Gill has progressed seven places to 40th position while all-rounder Washington Sundar is in 81st place after moving up two slots.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem too has gained two places to reach 85th position among bowlers.

Mayers, whose scores of 40 and 210 not out helped script an epic win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong, has entered the rankings in 70th position with 448 rating points.

For Bangladesh, captain Mominul Haque’s 10th Test century has lifted him eight places to 33rd. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has gained four slots to reach 30th position among batsmen while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has progressed from 28th to 24th position.