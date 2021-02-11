Vulnerable to change

The Global Climate Risk Index 2020 has ranked Pakistan as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. Previously, Pakistan was at the 8th position. What has the ministry of climate change been doing during these past years? The main reasons for climate change are rising emissions primarily due to burning fossil fuels, cutting down rainforests and farming livestock. All these activities add enormous amounts of greenhouse gases, increasing global warming. In Pakistan’s case, the environmental degradation is mainly the result of emissions from industrial operations, transport and agriculture.

Currently, the coal-based power plants are the dominant emitters of harmful pollutants including mercury, metallic toxics, acid gases and organic toxics. Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared at the UN’s 2020 Climate Change Conference that no new coal-based power plant would be set up in the country. But, sadly, no practical and concrete steps have been taken by the government so far, and a large number of coal-based power plants continue to be constructed. In the recent years, Pakistan has added coal-based power generation to the size of 4,620 MW.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad