People’s power

The attack on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) buildingis the attack on the very independence of the judiciary. If the CJ of the IHC can be harassed and abused, and judgesbe forced to seek refuge from miscreants, the independence of the judiciary stands compromised. Lawyers are here to represent people and have no other role than to defend litigants who secure their services to protect their legal rights. If lawyers get involved in irregularities such as the construction on amenity plots or on land which does not belong to them, they are guilty of criminal offences and must be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate laws.

IHC judges and all others have sworn an oath to defend the constitution must work strictly within their jurisdiction to interpret the existing laws. The courts cannot become hostage to the dictates of a few lawyers. If lawyers are not willing to submit to law, citizens must be given the right to represent themselves before judges. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, a country created through constitutional political struggle, the power of the people and their right to choose those who may exercise the power to govern, in accordance with the constitution, was usurped by a few; and ever since that, this country has suffered abuse from within and outside.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore