Winning ways

In the two-test series against South Africa, Pakistan proved that as a cricket team, it has both depth of talent and the ability to strike, with many players who are able to put in excellent performances at the right time. With its win in the second test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs and with Hassan Ali, the fast bowler who excelled during the match, taking five wickets in each innings, his first haul of 10 wickets in a test match, Pakistan showed the strike power it had despite a brave fightback from South Africa's top batsmen.

This victory which follows the seven-wicket win scored by Pakistan in Karachi comes for the first time since 2003. Pakistan has not beaten South Africa in a test series since then and the win shows that Pakistan has the talent in test cricket as is the case in other forms of the game. Indeed, the test form of the game needs to be developed so that Pakistani players are able to acquire the technique and finesse that top level cricket demands rather than depend on the rougher and tumbled fashion of 20-20 cricket or even one-day cricket. Pakistan showed excellent ability in both matches and its bowlers including not only Hassan, but also Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi were outstanding.

From now on Pakistan must build on this success. It was unfortunate that the matches, representing one of the first international series to be played in Pakistan in decades, were played out before empty stadiums in both cities. Seeing people at the grounds cheering on their teams always adds a particular dimension to sport but of course, this is not possible in the pandemic that we currently live in. Pakistan's team brought some cheer to the pandemic by scoring a victory that delighted audiences watching on television screens across the country. The victory suggests Pakistan can go still further. However, Pakistan cricket also faces many problems, such as rivalries between players, the management and other stakeholders in the game. At the same time, there are some peculiar pieces of selection that we see every now and then. Players who have not played for years are suddenly brought back and to their credit do astonishingly well. We saw this against South Africa. The lesson for the future must be to build a consistent, steady team which can bring home the talent and drive Pakistan cricket still possesses and show it can rise further than its number five position on the test rankings that it now holds after beating South Africa.