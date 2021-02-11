The money trail

The video that has gone viral since Tuesday, of MPAs, former MPAs and members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government accepting money apparently laid out for them in stacks on a table, has raised many questions. There are two primary issues here. Some of the MPAs say that the money was intended to ensure their loyalty to the PTI during Senate elections. On the other hand, there are also allegations that Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, a PPP MPA, had given out the money in order to win votes for the PPP in the Senate. With only six MPAs, it was astonishing that the PPP was able to claim two Senate seats and came very close to claiming a third. There is more to the mystery. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who says he has now become aware of the facts, sought the resignation of Sultan Khan, the KP law minister, who has stepped down. He has said the money was offered to him in 2018 to quit the party of Aftab Sherpao, the Qaumi Watan Party, and instead join the PTI. Obaidullah Mayar of the PTI takes the same line. But other claims as to who gave the money and for what reason also fluctuate and float in the air as this latest scandal makes the headlines.

The key question perhaps is why this video was released at this particular time and who made the video in the first place. Some MPAs are insisting that the footage was edited and these doubts can only be cleared after a forensic analysis of the videotapes. There is also a video of Prime Minister Imran Khan stating in 2018 that he possessed videos of MPAs and politicians accepting money as a bribe to vote a certain way in the Senate. The question is: if Imran Khan knew in 2018 that his law minister in KP and other members in the assemblies had taken money to cast votes in favour of certain Senators, why did he not act then as the head of a party that has said it is determined to uproot corruption? There would seem to be little purpose in holding back the video for over two years. It is also significant the videos have surfaced just before the matter is due to go before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The opposition has opposed an open vote in the Senate while the PTI is in favour of it, pointing out that it could end the kind of corruption that has been witnessed in the past. The issue also is if this is a matter that can be settled by the court, or if it is entirely within the ambit of parliament.

Nevertheless, the video footage is shocking. It shows the manner in which our politics are conducted and if, as Mayar has alleged, then Chief Minister of KP Pervez Khattak, was involved in the bribery, it raises very serious questions about honesty within the PTI and if the money was really given to aid the 2018 election campaign for the party or for other reasons such as the Senate vote. We all know there is corruption in our political setup. This video helps prove it. It does however need to be tested and the timeframe determined, while the PTI also needs to tell us why it was held back so long if the party indeed knew it existed.