PTI would gain the most in absence of open ballot: PM

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the PTI had the most to gain from a secret ballot in the Senate elections, and said the purchase of votes for the last 30 years is a “big question mark over the credibility of politicians” who support a corrupt system and “traded their conscience in the name of democracy”.

“A big question lies ahead — whether to go for Senate polls with the old corrupt system or to act transparent instead,” the Prime Minister told reporters here in response to queries on the recent video showing politicians allegedly buying and selling votes before the 2018 Senate elections.

The Prime Minister said the “corrupt practices” were revealed to him after he and his party members received offers from multiple sides to sell their votes in previous Senate elections. He said he was approached by various people for money and offered funds for Shaukat Khanum hospital “as another mode of bribe”.

Khan said: “What kind of democracy is this where votes are sold? This is nothing but a blot on democracy.” He said he kicked 20 politicians out of his party for allegedly taking money for votes in the last Senate elections, adding some of them also invoked the jurisdiction of the court against the action. The Prime Minister also dismissed the opposition’s claims that he was aware of the video long before it was leaked, saying had he known about it, he would have presented it before the court.

The Prime Minister then said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had made an alliance to “protect their corruption and ill-gotten money”. “The market of corruption in politics is on rise, but no other party is willing to change it,” he said, regretting that in the past, people became senators by buying votes from members of national and provincial assembly votes.

He said currently, the rate for a single Senate vote in Balochistan ranges between “Rs500 to 700 million, which is unfortunate”. “Those involved in such extravagance will later recover [their money] by minting money from the public exchequer,” he said.

To a question on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, who had advised Khan to learn politics from him, the Prime Minister said the JUI-F chief himself was the one “who most benefited from the secret ballot”. Khan said he had been advocating for an open ballot for the last five years.

He mentioned that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had earlier signed a Charter of Democracy and agreed for an open ballot, however, changed their minds “to support their corruption”.

He said the ruling party could benefit more from the secret ballot because of being in the government. However, he said: “We want to change the system for the benefit of the country and to end corruption.”

The Prime Minister said with corruption at the leadership level, honesty at lower tiers cannot be expected. On inflation, he said devaluation of Pakistan currency against dollar resulted in the price hike.

He said during the PPP government, the rupee weakened by about 25 per cent, while during PTI government rupees value declined by 24.5 per cent against dollars. He expressed the hope that with continuity of trend in growth of exports, the situation would improve.