Above 65s to get Covid jab in March, says Asad

ISLAMABAD: Registration for people aged 65 and above to receive the coronavirus vaccine starts next week and the vaccination will begin in March, planning minister Asad Umar has announced, as Pakistan saw another 62 deaths and 1,072 cases in a 24-hour-period.

“Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for Covid vaccination for those 65 years and above. The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in March,” the minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for those above 65 and above follows one that was under way for frontline healthcare workers, who were administered the Sinopharm vaccine, 1,000,000 doses of which were gifted to Pakistan in two batches.

There was some controversy in the rollout of the vaccine after the daughter of former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair and her husband received a dose in Sindh earlier this week, despite not being affiliated with healthcare, prompting fury from the Centre. The worker who administered the vaccine to them was subsequently suspended by the provincial government amid the fallout. The issue was discussed in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

In a statement, the NCOC said it took a very comprehensive overview of vaccine administration progress to frontline health care workers and particularly various operational and administrative issues needing prompt action after start of vaccine on February 3rd. It said: “An elaborate and well defined procedure laid down by NCOC was shared with all stakeholders. However, the same was not strictly followed by some, resulted in violations. This was taken cognisance of and provinces asked to ensure compliance as per the agreed guidelines and procedures.”

NCOC vaccine nerve centre NIMS “identified various violations and irregularities” in vaccine administration, it added and stressed that “only the front line healthcare workers (FLHCWs) who are saving precious lives and registered in resource management system by provincial health departments are authorised to be administered vaccine in this phase of vaccination” and “no one else is allowed to to bypass the NIMS / RMS vaccine system”. Thus far, 27,228 healthcare workers have been vaccinated — 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad, 239 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 312 Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 133 in Balochistan.

Since the pandemic began, Pakistan has recorded 557,591 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12,128 related deaths. At least 256 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan, with the most in Multan 37 per cent, followed by Lahore 33 per cent, Islamabad 26 per cent and Peshawar 24 per cent.

Peshawar was leading in oxygen beds occupancy with 42 per cent, followed by Multan 23 per cent and Rawalpindi 23 per cent and Karachi 21 per cent.