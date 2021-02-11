Arrests, tear gas as govt workers march in capital for pay raise

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: A cloud of mist blanketed Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on Wednesday, but it was not the winter fog — it was tear gas that police fired on protesting public sector employees, scores of whom were marching on Parliament demanding a pay raise.

The protest on Constitution Avenue, attended by lady health workers and other employees of the federal government, began a day after talks broke down between the government negotiators and the public sector ksemployees who, according to interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, were to blame for the failure of the negotiations.

Constitution Avenue is a road in the heart of the Islamabad where Parliament, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supreme Court are located, which turned into a battleground where protesters pelted stones and police responded with baton charges and a liberal use of tear gas.

A number of the protesters were arrested, while authorities blocked roads with shipping containers. Despite the impediments, the employees managed to break through the blockades and continued their march, which was met with even more tear gas.

Geo News reporters Azaz Syed and Amina Amir could be seen struggling to describe the scenes because of the tear gas, which was carried back to the police line due to the wind, forcing them to retreat. The employees, on the other hand, told Geo News that they would not stop until they get a notification confirming their raises.

Before things took a turn for the worse, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, flanked by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan in a news conference said the government was ready to notify an increase in the wages of grades 1-16 employees, following negotiations.

He said the protesting employees were primarily demanding increase in the salaries from grades 1 to 16, where a 25 per cent increase to their basic salaries was possible at the moment and would be notified by the cabinet after the protesters’ agreement.

Sheikh blamed political parties for instigating the protest “for their personal gains” and said the matter “should not be exploited”. “Service rules are applicable on government employees and not political leaders. Therefore, the public servants should raise voice for their own rights instead of becoming tools at the hands of political parties.”

Khattak said the protesters on Tuesday had made “a new demand”, for raising salaries till grade 22 employees of the federal government, “which is not possible at the moment keeping in view the country’s economic condition”. He said: “We have requested the protesters to wait for the Pay and Pension Commission’s Report as the government itself wants to give this increment to them.” Separately, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had set a “new example of political opportunism” by trying to gain political mileage from the protest of the secretariat employees.

He said that it was “ironic that those who are responsible for the problems of the employees are raising slogans now”.

The opposition, in the mean time, voiced support for the employees. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz called on the government to “end the cruelty”. “Do not subject oppressed government employees to tear gas and cruel shelling and beatings. They are not enemies, they are poor Pakistanis who demand their rights.”

Both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also criticised the government’s “exploitation” of the employees and and blamed it for the rising inflation.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nayyar Bukhari and Faisal Kundi strongly condemned the arrests and the shelling by the police on them, protest is a “constitutional right of every citizen including the government employees and no one can stop them from staging protest”.