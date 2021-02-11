Biden to visit Pentagon amid worries about racism, extremism

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden will make his first visit as president to the Pentagon on Wednesday as the US military seeks to address far-right extremism and racism among its troops.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will cross the Potomac River to the iconic seat of the Department of Defence in the early afternoon where they will be greeted by Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and top generals and civilian officials, the White House said.

He has set his priorities on combating Covid-19 in the US forces to preserve readiness, on supporting Biden’s national 100-day plan to get the virus under control, and to root out racism and related extremism in the more than two million uniformed service members.