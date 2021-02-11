Myanmar anti-coup protests continue despite bloodshed

YANGON: Protesters have returned to the streets of Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.In recent days police have stepped up their use of force deploying tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmar’s biggest city for a fifth consecutive day, defying a ban on protests as the military moved to tighten its grip on the country.

Crowds swarmed through Yangon demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, facing down police a day after officers dispersed crowds elsewhere with tear gas and rubber bullets, and ramped up their harassment of the ousted leader’s party.

The sudden escalation of force against the demonstrations sweeping the country since last week’s coup prompted a fresh chorus of international condemnation after officers fired live rounds at one rally in the capital Naypyidaw. Two people were critically wounded in the incident -- including one woman who was shot in the head. Images depicting her in the moments after she was shot were by Wednesday appearing on a huge protest banner and had been widely shared online alongside expressions of grief and fury.

"They can shoot a young woman but they can’t steal the hope and resolve of a determined people," UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said on Wednesday.

Massive crowds returned to the streets of Yangon on Wednesday, where the day before they had faced off against a phalanx of riot police standing alongside water cannon trucks near Suu Kyi’s residence.