Thu Feb 11, 2021
AFP
February 11, 2021

Row escalates between Twitter and India over blocking accounts

World

AFP
February 11, 2021

NEW DELHI: Twitter said on Wednesday it had blocked some accounts in India over comments on mass farmers’ protests in New Delhi, but the social media giant refused to shut down others despite the threat of criminal action by the government. Indian officials last week demanded that Twitter block hundreds of users that have tweeted on demonstrations against proposed new agriculture laws, saying they were a "grave threat to public order".

