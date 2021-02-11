Iranians rally for 42nd anniversary of revolution

TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians drove through the capital Tehran on Wednesday to mark 42 years since the Islamic revolution, but stayed in vehicles rather than marching on foot amid pandemic restrictions.

Due to Covid-19, state television said that this year there should be "no gathering or marching" to celebrate the 1979 overthrow of the shah’s regime. Instead, people travelled by cars, motorcycles and bicycles, to gather in Tehran’s iconic Azadi Square.

Some had painted their cars in the red, white and green colours of the Iranian flag. People chanted the slogan "Death to America" from vehicle windows. "Only the form... has changed this year, not its nature," said a correspondent on state television, which broadcast footage of similar rallies in other major cities, including Shiraz, Qom, Isfahan and Mashhad.

Protesters carried portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Iran’s revered General Qasem Soleimani, killed in an American airstrike in Baghdad in January 2020. Replica ballistic missiles and Iranian-made military equipment were also paraded. The coronavirus has infected nearly 1.5 million people in Iran and killed more than 58,000, according to the health ministry.