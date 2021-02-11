Spanish crown princess to study in Wales

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, will attend boarding school at a medieval castle in Wales, the royal household said on Wednesday. The 15-year-old daughter of King Felipe will begin her International Baccalaureate in the autumn at the UWC Atlantic College, located 25 kilometres west of Cardiff, it said in a statement.