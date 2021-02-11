Qatar minister meets new Saudi envoy

DOHA: A Qatari minister met the newly-arrived Saudi envoy to Doha on Wednesday, Qatar said in a statement, as the neighbours continue to restore ties abruptly cut in 2017.

Saudi Arabia and its allies, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic and other relations over claims Qatar backed Islamist groups and was too close to Iran -- charges Doha has always denied.

Wednesday’s announcement was the first publicly announced meeting between senior Saudi and Qatari diplomats since January, when the quartet agreed to reestablish ties following a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Trump administration.