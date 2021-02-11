close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
AFP
February 11, 2021

One killed, four wounded in US clinic

World

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and four others wounded late on Tuesday when a man who was unhappy with the treatment he had received at a Minnesota health clinic opened fire inside the facility, authorities and US media said. Police arrested the suspected shooter, identified as Gregory Ulrich, 67, who was known to law enforcement from previous encounters.

