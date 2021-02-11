One killed, four wounded in US clinic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and four others wounded late on Tuesday when a man who was unhappy with the treatment he had received at a Minnesota health clinic opened fire inside the facility, authorities and US media said. Police arrested the suspected shooter, identified as Gregory Ulrich, 67, who was known to law enforcement from previous encounters.