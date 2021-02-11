Impeachment: ‘Trump incited insurrection and revelled in violence’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump incited insurrection and "revelled" in violence by supporters storming Congress to try and overturn his election defeat, the chief Democratic impeachment prosecutor said on Wednesday at the former president´s Senate trial.

After weeks of inflaming Americans by telling them the election was stolen, Trump became "inciter-in-chief of a dangerous insurrection" at the US Capitol on January 6, lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin told senators.

"When the violence inexorably and inevitably came, as predicted, and overran this body and the House of Representatives with chaos, we will show you that he completely abdicated his duty," Raskin said.

"He revelled in it and he did nothing to help us as commander-in-chief." Impeachment managers, the equivalent of prosecutors in a regular trial, are expected to take no more than two days to lay out their contention that Trump instigated the rebellion after refusing to accept his November election loss to Joe Biden.

Unlike Trump´s first impeachment trial a year ago, which took three weeks, this one is expected to be over quickly. After a large majority of Republicans voted Tuesday that they consider putting a former president on trial to be unconstitutional, it appears highly unlikely that Democrats can obtain the two-thirds majority in the Senate required for conviction.