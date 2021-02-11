Japan gives grant for weather forecasting

Islamabad : An inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday for a Japanese grant to the Project for Establishment of Specialised Medium-Range Weather Forecasting Centre and Strengthening of Weather Forecasting System.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori, Japan International Cooperation Agency Pakistan Office chief representative Furuta Shigeki, aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Pakistan Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Riaz.

The project has updated the degraded weather radar system in Islamabad and provided the wind profiler radar for upper-air observation, which monitor wind direction and speed in the Headquarter of PMD in Islamabad and Multan Airport.

The weather forecasting and analysis system which enables medium-range (over three days up to 10 days) forecasting has been also provided to the Specialised Medium-Range Weather Forecasting Centre (SMRFC) located in the Headquarter of PMD in Islamabad. Technical training on the operation and maintenance of the weather radar, utilisation of various meteorological products for weather forecasting, etc. were conducted as well. In addition, meteorological data communication systems have been installed in SMRFC and five PMD regional meteorological centres, which enable the exchange of weather information such as various weather forecasting products, weather radar images, weather observation data, etc. between PMD headquarters and each PMD regional meteorological office.

It is expected that the project will improve weather surveillance capacity and the weather forecasting and warning system in the country.