Housing authority, Bank of Punjab sign MoU

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Bank of Punjab on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate employees in construction of their houses in FGEHA sponsored schemes.

The MoU was signed by FGEHA Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa and President of the Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud at a local hotel.

The MoU has been signed in view of increasing rate of interest against mortgage.