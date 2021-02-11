close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

Housing authority, Bank of Punjab sign MoU

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Bank of Punjab on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate employees in construction of their houses in FGEHA sponsored schemes.

The MoU was signed by FGEHA Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa and President of the Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud at a local hotel.

The MoU has been signed in view of increasing rate of interest against mortgage.

Latest News

More From Islamabad