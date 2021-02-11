Weak education system blamed for spread of terrorism

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday blamed the spread of terrorism in society on a weak education system.

Addressing the VC Roundtable Conference here, the minister said the government's aim was to support education as much as possible.

Highlighting the importance of seminaries, he said the government has decided to take them along through various reforms.

"Madaris give education to children and don't seek even a penny from the government. We ended the void between the state and madaris."

The minister said the government recognised the efforts of seminaries and paid tribute to them.

He said his ministry had completed the single national curriculum from grades 1 to 5.

Religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri said the enemies of Pakistan won't be allowed to sow discord and create conflict between the government and seminaries.

"We are making big changes in the education ministry so that the madaris' issues can be resolved amicably," he said, adding that the seminaries that fulfill the government's conditions will be certified.

"There was a gulf between the Ulema and the government. The incumbent government is ending this void," he said vowing to strengthen madaris.