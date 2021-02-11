One more dies of COVID-19, 117 test positive

Rawalpindi : Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of the disease in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed no life from Rawalpindi district though a total of 117 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking the tally to 54,845 on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 1,089 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness. Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that despite depression in the number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19

from ICT and Rawalpindi, still around 100 patients per day on average are being reported from the region.

Another death from ICT has taken the death toll from the federal capital to 481 while COVID-19 has so far claimed 608 lives from Rawalpindi district. In the last 24 hours, as many as 108 new patients have been reported from the federal capital while nine from Rawalpindi.

To date, a total of 42,188 patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from ICT of which 40,449 patients

have recovered. On Wednesday, there were a total of 1,258 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

On the other hand, a total of 12,657 patients have so far been reported from Rawalpindi district since the advent of COVID-19 of which 11,861 patients have achieved complete cure while the number of active cases from the district has reduced to 188 on Wednesday according to District Health Department Rawalpindi.

As many as 35 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Wednesday while 153 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.